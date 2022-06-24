Search

24 Jun 2022

Kildare County Council to survey new park for residents

Assessment

Kildare County Council to survey new park for residents

An image taken at the Naas gardens

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

24 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare County Council intended to carry out an ecological survey of part of the lands that are likely to become a public park in the future.

The property, known as the De Burgh lands, is located at Sallins Road and the survey will establish any environmental impact the the planned development  of e site may have.

At a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 14 Naas Mayor Seamie Moore noted that €50,000 was allocated for a survey to bring the gardens “into public use.”

The meeting heard that an ecologist has been engaged to do the study and this will be carried over the current year.

Read more Kildare news

The councillors also heard that a topographical study is also planned by the year’s end and both of these will be used to “inform the development of a brief and tender” to recruit a consultant to come up with a conservation report for the site.

But KCC official Simon Wallace said he would not guarantee that “we can stick to the timeframes.”

Meanwhile the council has no plans to advance a tree preservation order (TPO) on all of the  woodland there, as requested by Cllr Colm Kenny.

Cllr Moore pointed out that there are trees there which are not the property of KCC “and these could be knocked.”

He said the council could put a TPO on trees after they’ve been assessed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media