Kildare County Council to survey new park for residents

Kildare County Council intended to carry out an ecological survey of part of the lands that are likely to become a public park in the future.

The property, known as the De Burgh lands, is located at Sallins Road and the survey will establish any environmental impact the the planned development of e site may have.

At a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 14 Naas Mayor Seamie Moore noted that €50,000 was allocated for a survey to bring the gardens “into public use.”

The meeting heard that an ecologist has been engaged to do the study and this will be carried over the current year.

The councillors also heard that a topographical study is also planned by the year’s end and both of these will be used to “inform the development of a brief and tender” to recruit a consultant to come up with a conservation report for the site.

But KCC official Simon Wallace said he would not guarantee that “we can stick to the timeframes.”

Meanwhile the council has no plans to advance a tree preservation order (TPO) on all of the woodland there, as requested by Cllr Colm Kenny.

Cllr Moore pointed out that there are trees there which are not the property of KCC “and these could be knocked.”

He said the council could put a TPO on trees after they’ve been assessed.