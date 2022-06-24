The best burger in Kildare? This Naas favourite took home a top prize on National Burger Day!

A burger at Gaelic Burger
A Kildare burger outlet took home a top prize on National Burger Day - for the second year in a row.
Gaelic Burger and Coffee, which operates from a food truck located between Naas and Newbridge, was announced national Best Burger at a Gourmet Burger Specialist winner on National Burger Day, which was held on Thursday, June 23. The awards are sponsored by Kepak and held in support of the Simon Community, and the winners are voted on by the public.
For every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with a remarkable 16,000 meals donated in 2021 as part of the campaign.
The full list of winners are as follows:
Best burger in Ireland
Overall Winner: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo
Best burger in Northern Ireland
The Pizza Shack and Burger Bar at McCreesh’s in Mullaghbawn, Newry
Best burger at a…
Restaurant: Roastie Midelton, Midelton, Co Cork
Hotel: The Curious Fish (The Mariner Hotel), Westport, Co Mayo
Pub: The Globe Bar & Restaurant, Kilkenny
Convenience/Forecourt: Circle K, Best Convenience Burger
Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder Westport, Co Mayo
Takeaway: Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co Donegal
Food Truck: O’ Reilly’s Food Truck, Bandon, Co Cork
Gourmet Burger Specialist: Gaelic Burger and Coffee, Naas, Co Kildare
Best Independent Takeaway
Connaught: Cafolla's Castlebar, Castlebar, Co Mayo (Connaught)
Leinster: Mullen's Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth (Leinster)
Munster: Wimpy, Fermoy, Co Cork (Munster)
Ulster: Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal (Ulster)
Best Gourmet Burger Specialist
Connaught: Harry's Galway, Galway City (Connaught)
Leinster: Thunder Road Cafe, Temple Bar, Dublin (Leinster)
Munster: Yay Burger, Ballydehob, Cork (Munster)
Ulster: Burger Jacks, Milford, Co Donegal (Ulster)
