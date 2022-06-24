Man arrested in connection with Monasterevin, Co Kildare, firearms incident released; file to DPP

File photo
A man arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, on Tuesday night has been released from garda custody and a file on the matter will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night, June 21, at the St Evin's Park housing estate. A garda operation resulted in the arrest of one man for the unlawful possession of a firearm.
Areas of the housing estate were closed off by gardaí during the incident, and they subsequently thanked members of the public for their cooperation and understanding while the operation was taking place.
