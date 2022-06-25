REVEALED: The Most Stylish winners at Kildare's Dubai Duty Free Derby 2022

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Most Stylish Lady contest made a return to the Curragh on Saturday after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

The competition was held in association with the K-Club and was judged by broadcaster and impressionist Doireann Garrihy and Olympian and broadcaster Greg O’Shea, along with Breeda McLoughlin, representing sponsor Dubai Duty Free, and fashion expert Bairbre Power.

Doireann Garrihy and Olympian and broadcaster Greg O’Shea. Pic: Aishling Conway

Clare woman Olive Foley beat over 80 other competitors to take The Most Stylish Lady title with a creative and colourful outfit. nOlive is the widow of late legendary Irish rugby player and Munster rugby manager Anthony Foley and she took the title with her colourful Amelia Wixted dress and Joanne Skelly hat.

Doireann Garrihy and Greg O' Shea with Harry Cowap and Olive Foley. Pic: Aishling Conway

The winner was positively beaming, as she walked away with an amazing holiday of a lifetime at home and abroad courtesy of Dubai Duty Free and The K Club winning return flights for two to Dubai with five glorious nights in Dubai Duty Free’s own five-star hotel, The Jumeirah Creekside, as well as €1,000 in spending money at the award-winning airport retailer.

Back on home soil, the winner and a guest will also be treated to a two-night stay in a luxurious Liffey Suite at The K Club with dinner, spa treatments plus transfers to Dublin Airport for the big Dubai trip.

There was also a fabulous prize for Most Stylish Man which was won by former Irish light heavyweight boxing champion Harry Cowap with his handmade light blue summer suit which won him a fantastic five-star K Club VIP experience, including: two nights in a luxury suite, dinner and a long list of fabulous resort activities including segway tours, spa treatments, whiskey tasting, clay-pigeon shooting and a €500 voucher to spend at nearby Kildare Village.

Anne-Marie Dunning. Pic: Aishling Conway

Finalist Anne-Marie Dunning, a primary school teacher originally from Kilkenny but who lives and teaches in Newbridge, told the Leader about her outfit, which included a hat from Marc Millinery, a dress from Flannell's and a bag and shoes from Penneys in Newbridge.

Anne-Marie, who is also the owner of Hats Amore hats and accessories hire in Newbridge, added: "I thought the contest went very well, the prize was fabulous.

"It is a good day out, and it is great to see everyone back out, it's lovely."