Athy woman to represent Kildare at Macra na Feirme 2022

A 21-year-old woman will represent County Kildare at Macra na Feirme 2022, which will be held next month.

Katie Costello, of Blackwood in Athy, won the title before the Covid-19, but thankfully it's officially getting the go-ahead this year.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, she said: "I am studying nursing in Trinity College Dublin and am doing my internship in St James’ Hospital Dublin and have 13 weeks left.

"I will be graduating in November and winning Miss Macra would mean a lot to me as it has been a tough two years working throughout Covid in both unpaid placement in hospitals and working part time as a HCA in Lourdesville Nursing Home in Kildare, which I loved every minute of and have missed greatly since having to give up part time work to begin my internship."

She added: "I have been involved in Macra for the past three years and have gained not only skills in communication, management of events and meetings but also plenty of lifelong friends."

Macra na Feirme 2022 will take place at the Anner Hotel Thurles on Friday, July 29.