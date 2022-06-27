Suspected drugs haul discovered in Kildare town by gardaí, Naas District Court hears

Gardaí said that it is believed that the suspected drugs were for the purpose of sale and supply. Pic: Naas Courthouse
Gardaí gave evidence to a court sitting that they found a suspected drugs haul at a property in Kildare town.
Those in attendance at Naas District Court on Thursday, June 23, were told that Alesandro Velardo, with an address listed as 4 Cooleven Walk, Cloverhill Road, Dublin 22, is accused of obstructing gardaí and throwing a package out of a window at his home on May 31 last.
The latter offence would constitute a contravention of Sections 21 and 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.
It was further heard that on that same date, €2,464 worth of suspected crack cocaine and €6,097 worth of suspected diamorphine allegedly belonging to the 33-year-old were found at a property in Loughlion, Kildare town.
Gardaí said that it is believed that the suspected drugs were for the purpose of sale and supply.
The case against the 33-year-old defendant was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan to December 1 to allow time for a drug analysis certificate, in addition to directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
