'Threatened to throw ex-partner out of balcony', Kildare court told

A woman alleged at Naas District Court that her ex-partner threatened “he would pick me up and throw me out of the balcony.”

She said he has a problem with cocaine.

“He snorts it and he has psychotic episodes,” she said on June 1.

She told Judge Desmond Zaidan that his moods started to change about two years ago and “he’s hurting me now.”

The woman said she had been in homeless accommodation for a period and her ex-partner had been in prison.

“He’s ok without cocaine but if something annoys him he goes away and comes back. He needs help,” she added.

She also said he was pacing up and down and talking and answering to himself.

She also claimed he was roaring at her mother at 6.30am as she was pulling in.

She said she was only living in the new address for a brief period and while he moved in, the address is in her name.

Asked by the judge why she had not ended the relationship, the woman said “I thought he’d change.”

Judge Zaidan granted an interim protection order and directed that it be served on him by the gardaí.