29 Jun 2022

This week's Kildare football league fixture

Daragh Nolan

29 Jun 2022

Wednesday

KDFL Senior Division
(All kick off 7.15pm)
Ballycane Celtic v Naas United FC, Ballycane,
Kilcock Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Bawnogues,
Athy Town AFC v SPWFC, Aldridge pk,

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Moone Celtic v Arlington FC, Fortfield Pk, 7.15pm,

Thursday

Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup (Round 1)
(80mins duration/7 named subs/No extra time – Straight to penalties)
Leixlip United FC v Garden County (A), (AFL), Amenity Centre, 7.30pm,

Friday

Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup (Round 1)
(80mins duration/7 named subs/No extra time – Straight to penalties)
Harding IFFC (AFL) v Maynooth Town AFC (B), Benildus College, 8pm, local,
St. Fiaccs FC (CW) v Straffan AFC, Killeshin Astro, 7.30pm, local,
Templeogue Utd (AFL) v Newbridge Town FC, Tymon Park, 8pm, Local,
ILV FC (AFL) v Kilcock Celtic FC, Markievicz Park, 7.30pm, local,
KDFL Senior Division
Kilcullen AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Avondale, 7.30pm,
Clane United FC (idle)

Saturday
Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup (Round 1)
(80mins duration/7 named subs/No extra time – Straight to penalties)

Rathangan AFC v Pagasus St James Ath, (AFL), Canal rd, 5pm,

Maynooth Town FC (A) v Killeigh FC (CCFL) Rathcoffey rd, 5pm,

Mountview CFC (AFL) v Celbridge Town FC, Mountview Comm Centre, 2.30pm, local,

Clane United FC v Firhouse Carmel FC (AFL), Doctors rd, 5pm,

Enfield Celtic FC v Palmerstown FC, (AFL) Enfield, 5pm,

Monasterevin AFC v St. Fergals FC (AFL), Togher rd, 5pm,

KDFL Senior Division.
Kildare Town AFC v Rathangan AFC, Rathbride rd, 7pm,
Suncroft AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Comm Grds, 7pm,

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
St. Anthonys Youths v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm,

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Athy Town AFC v Moone Celtic FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,

Sunday

KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Rd 1)
(10mins EW ET and penalty Rule apply)

Arlington FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 11am,

KDFL Senior Division

Naas United FC v Athy Town AFC, Jigginstown, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Ballycane, 11am,
SPWFC (Idle)

Noel Recruitment Premier Div
Caragh Celtic FC v Straffan AFC, Donore, 11am,
Sallins Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Millbank, 11am,
Monasterevin AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Togher rd, 2pm,

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Naas AFC v Arlington FC, Naas SC, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic FC v Newbridge United FC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Castle Villa AFC v Coill Dubh AFC, Mullarney pk, 2pm,
Moone Celtic FC (idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Arlington FC v Clonmullion AFC, Castle Park, 3pm,
Newbridge Hotspurs v Old Fort Celtic FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Kildare Town AFC/Caragh Celtic FC/St. Anthony’s Youths (Idle)

Monday

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Rathangan AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, Canal rd, 7pm,
Allenwood Celtic FC v Kilcullen AFC, Killina rd, 7pm,
Sallins Celtic FC v Edenderry Town AFC, Millbank, 7pm,
Monasterevin AFC v Clane United FC, Togher rd, 7pm,

