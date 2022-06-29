BREAKING; Armed gardaí and CAB officers raid Kildare premises

File picture
The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted search operations across four counties, including Kildare today.
The search operation was conducted by bureau officers supported by the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region. The operation involved over eighty personnel searching fifteen search sites across four counties.
This morning’s operation targeted an East European Organised Crime Group involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second hand car trade.
The OCG is also involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish OCG’s throughout the country. Today’s operation targeted assets, including properties acquired by the directors of the OCG. Assets seized today included the following: a Tesla electric Vehicle, two BMW IX electric vehicles (221 Reg’s), two classic vehicles, €15,000 in cash and a number of high value watches including Rolex and Cartier Brands.
Today’s operation follows from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October 2021 during the course of which CAB seized eighteen high value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla.
It is significant in the context of the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties accrued by the directors of the OCG. The investigation remains ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.