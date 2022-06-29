Naas singers donate €4,000 to Irish Red Cross

Members of the Nas na Rí Singers
The Nás na Rí Singers are donating €4,000 to the Irish Red Cross’ Ukrainian Aid Fund.
This donation follows the sell-out Concert for Peace event, which took place on May 8 in Caragh church.
The Nás na Rí Singers were joined by musicians from the Irish Choral Sinfonia and performed Karl Jenkins’ “The Armed Man”.
The choir also performed the Ukrainian national anthem in honour of the victims of the war there.
The groups thanks everyone who helped promote the tickets for the concert, which was supported by Kildare County Council and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
