Win a 'Lady of the Curragh' aristocratic title at Kildare racecourse's Most Stylish competition - backed by Barberstown Castle

Have you ever fancied being a real-life lady of the castle? Well, your Downton Abbey fantasies can come true thanks to the Curragh Racecourse and Barberstown Castle in Straffan, who are offering a 'title for life' to the winner of the Most Stylish Lady competition at Juddmonte Irish Oaks Day at the Kildare racecourse on July 16.

Unfortunately, the honorary title doesn't come with the palatial pad attached - but there's plenty more in the goody bag for the winner, including a helicopter ride to the Goffs Millions at the Curragh on September 24 and four tickets to the raceday; a VIP stay at Barberstown; a magnum of Taittinger champagne; a Tipperary Crystal hamper; a bespoke hat from Julie Kenny designs; a vintage selection of your choice from Heads Up Threads and a 2023 Curragh membership.

Broadcasters Marty Morrissey and Sinead Kennedy will choose the Most Stylish on July 16, and will have the honour of bestowing the aristocratic title on the lady picked.

Barberstown Castle Hotel is the oldest inhabited castle in Ireland. Amanda Torrens of Barberstown said "This is a Maiden Run for the Barberstown Castle Lady of the Curragh Contest, so we are thrilled to host and be associated with this auspicious event. It will be a flamboyant and fabulous social occasion, we are so looking forward to seeing the style and glamour on the day. Barberstown Castle has been at the heart of the horse racing and horse sale industries in Kildare Ireland since 1288. During their enduring history, there has been a steadfast interconnection between Barberstown Castle and all equestrian pursuits in the province.”