29 Jun 2022

Kildare County Council has three education bursary schemes for 2022

Applications invited

More information is available from KCC

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

29 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare County Council has announced details of three education bursaries, to provide an opportunity to study at third level, to persons who may not be in a position to undertake a course of study because of serious disadvantage or disability.

They are as follows: the William G. Carroll Bursary, mainly, but not exclusively, for third level courses in the field of community development; the Kildare Education Bursary, for people with disabilities, is for any third level course and the Kildare County Council Memorial Bursary, for DEIS schools, is for any third level course being undertaken by a former pupil of a DEIS school.

Applications are invited from people living in County Kildare who wish to undertake an undergraduate degree course at a recognised third level institution in Ireland. 

Bursaries are not normally available for post-Leaving Certificate courses or post-graduate courses, but applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Qualifying for a SUSI grant will not act as a bar to the award of a bursary.

Further information in relation to the bursaries and application forms may be obtained at
https://kildare.ie/ CountyCouncil/AllServices/ Community/CommunityGrants/ EducationBursaries/      
 
The closing date for applications is Friday September 9, 2022 at 5pm.

For further information email Press@Kildarecoco.ie

