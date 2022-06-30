Kildare people expected to flock to Full of the Pipe truck show in Punchestown this weekend

The Full of the Pipe Truck Show rolls into town again for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

The eagerly awaited event, which is Ireland’s largest transport and logistics showcase, takes place in Punchestown Racecourse on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

The annual indoor and outdoor gathering is now in its 13th year.

This year there will be 1,800 vehicles on display include custom, vintage, American and classic trucks.

The event runs from 11am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on the Sunday.

The indoor and outdoor trade village will be very popular once again this year.

A fun fair will also keep the children happy.

Live entertainment will include Paul Kelly and Band who will take to the Main Stage at 2.30pm and 8pm.

Paul Kelly and Band will be supported by acts such as Mono, Big Generator and Clodagh Lawlor followed by a DJ until late.

Organisers Colin Hegarty and Kevin Mulqueen can’t wait to bring the show back to Punchestown for the first time since 2019.

Full of the Pipe had to be called off in 2020 and was also not feasible last year due to prevailing emergency public health restrictions.

Kevin said: “We are absolutely delighted to be back. We are both very proud to be bringing Full of the Pipe back to Punchestown.”

This will be the fourth time the show has been staged at Punchestown Racecourse.

Kevin added: “We’re looking forward to showing fantastic trucks in a fantastic venue and bringing back our show to the public who have supported Full of the Pipe over the years,

“We’re still going to have great live entertainment over the weekend, the indoor trading village, and kids’ facilities. So it will still be family-orientated.

“We’re asking people to come to the show, to support the show and to align their brands to the show. We have brought this show up to a high level and we want to continue moving forward.

“It has grown so much bigger than we probably ever thought!”

Tickets cost €20 for adults and under 10s go free.

A weekend pass costs €35 while a weekend pass and camping costs €40.