KILDARE EVENTS: Still time to buy raffle tickets for Rathangan school astro turf fundraiser at Gala Dinner

Plans are in the final stages for this weekend's Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin Gala Dinner at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

The event is being organised to raise funds to build an astro turf pitch at the school and there will also be a monster raffle and auction on the night. Tickets for the raffle are still available from the school, at Natasha's Gift Shop or by donating €10 on the school Go Fund Me Page

Top prizes include a holiday for a week in the Algarve and €500 flight voucher, two nights' B&B at Hilton Hotel, a Lenovo laptop worth over €550 from PCperipherals, a €200 Kildare Village voucher, a €249 Mondello voucher, Supervalu hamper, Pink daisy voucher, two tonne of turf from Dmplanthire, a parasol from AL hardware, a six-month Adult membership for Laois Leisure and four three-month membership for Laois Leisure, K Bowl vouchers, Lullymore Heritage family of four tickets and more.

The school is hugely grateful for all the support, to those who bought tickets and tables for the ball and to all the businesses who have taken ads out, as well as those who have donated raffle prizes and auction items.

The list of items for the auction at the Gala Dinner has been finalised. Those that can't make it on the night can arrange someone to bid for them. Here are the items on offer.

- Kildare All Ireland U14 Jersey signed by panel, 2022

- 2022 Kerry Senior team signed Jersey,

- 2022 Offaly senior team signed Jersey,

- Jersey worn by Jimmy Hyland in Championship and signed by Kildare team 2022

- Willoughbys Egg Chair

- 2 VIP tickets Irish oaks day in the Curragh

- Male & female designer sun glasses

- Sighed boys u16 football from school Leinster Champions

- Philips 65” smart TV

- Turf from Joe Foran

- Day's work from Dickie Handy man

The Gala Dinner includes a four course meal, band and DJ with Ultimate Hell Week's Ray Goggins as MC for the night. The former army ranger has kindly agreed to give a personal training session for the highest bid in the auction.