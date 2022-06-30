Former Kildare monastery is temporary home for Ukrainian families fleeing war

The Liffey Lodge complex in Newbridge is currently a temporary home for dozens of Ukrainians fleeing war — but Kildare County Council has insisted it will have long term role as a community housing facility.

The council purchased the former monastery of the Patrician Brothers late last year.

The 13-bedroom property which spans 7,000 square feet and includes a chapel has 150 metres frontage on the River Liffey in the town.

Local councillors and community groups insisted the complex must be used as a facility to serve the community.

In recent weeks, the building has been used to temporarily accommodate Ukrainian people displaced by the war in their home country.

The council told the Leader that a feasibility study has found the facility is suitable for age-friendly accommodation for the community.

A statement said: “In advance of purchasing Liffey Lodge, Kildare County Council carried out a feasibility study to assess the suitability of this site for the provision of housing, the site was found to be suitable for the provision of accommodation to cater for specific needs, most likely age-friendly accommodation.

“Since the council completed the purchase of the property, Liffey Lodge has been used to provide a Rest Centre for Displaced Persons arriving from Ukraine.”

Cllr Noel Heavey, who has insisted that the building and grounds must have a community purpose, said: “At the moment, Liffey Lodge is playing a role in housing emergency.

“There will be housing on the site, but I am adamant the Lodge itself must play a pivotal role as a community/ youth facility for the town.”

Last December, two local community groups came together to suggest proposals for the use of Liffey Lodge.

Newbridge Community Development (NCD) and the Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) said the site “had potential for significant community development, social enterprise and cultural initiatives”.

The groups agreed to explore ways to work together and with other stakeholders to “deliver a high-quality, multi-faceted community facility for the town.”