Ukrainian families in Kildare thank Irish Red Cross and other volunteers for their assistance

The gathering in Maynooth University
The Ukrainian community on the Maynooth University campus invited those who have been assisting them on campus to a small picnic recently.
It was their little "thank you" for caring so much for them, helping and protecting them.
Ukrainian songs, dishes and a small surprise from the children all formed part of the picnic.
During the picnic, artwork of children's handprints was presented to Maynooth University.
Irish Red Cross volunteers saw that the artwork contained the name, age and their home city in Ukraine.
IRC volunteers also wore daisy head wear made for them.
Irish Red Cross volunteers have been providing support since the June 10 on voucher distribution and assistance with medical appointments.
Local charities such as the Lions Club and Helping Irish Hosts have also provided support.
