LATEST: New Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach elected for Clane and Maynooth Municipal District in Kildare

The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Committee today appointed Fianna Fáil councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick (PICTURED) as Cathaoirleach. Pic Supplied.
The new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach for the Clane and Maynooth Municipal District have been elected.
The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) Committee today appointed Fianna Fáil (FF) councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick and his FF colleague Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil as Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of the MD committee, at their annual meeting, which was held this morning in the Council Chamber, Aras Chill Dara.
Cllr Fitzpatrick was nominated by Cllr Ó Cearúil and Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Brendan Weld, while Cllr Ó Cearúil was nominated by his FF colleague Paul Ward and FG Cllr Tim Durkan.
Cllr Ó Cearuil was nominated as the Leas Cathaoirleach of the MD
Both representatives were elected to their respective new posts upon unanimous verdicts.
The appointment of new Cathaoirligh, Leas Cathaoirligh, Mayors and Deputy Mayors for the other four Municipal District Committees in Kildare will be made at each of the respective MD meetings throughout July.
