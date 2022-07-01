Better bus shelters needed in Naas, Kildare

Naas
More covered bus shelters with real time travel information and timetable displays are needed in Naas.
That’s according to local councillor Colm Kenny who said that the information and timetable equipment should be powered by solar or wind energy.
He told a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 14 that a number of bus shelters have no cover and are exposed to the weather.
“We’re trying to get people to use public transport,'' he said.
The council is to make contact with Transport for Ireland and the National Transport Authority to discuss the installation of these facilities.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.