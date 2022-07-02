Search

Kildare Property Watch: Ballymore Eustace dormer on market for €549,500

Oakfield House: Spacious rural family home situated on half an acre of gardens

02 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Oakfield House, Broadleas Commons, Ballymore Eustace, is a fine dormer bungalow situated on half an acre of gardens.

This is a superbly spacious family home of 186m2 approximately, offering potential for a growing family, with three bedrooms, converted attic rooms and versatile reception rooms.

This charming home is situated in a peaceful location less than five minutes from both Ballymore Eustace and Hollywood.

These are peaceful rural villages, with a great sense of community yet within easy access of major road networks including the M7 and N81.

Ballymore has award-winning pubs and restaurants, school, shops, river walk, workspace hub, and a thriving GAA club.

Russborough House and Russelltown Wood are a short drive away and it is five minutes drive to Hollywood village, again with lovely restaurants, bars and a primary school. This home is just 14 kms from Naas and 10km from Blessington, larger towns, each with an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars, sporting facilities and secondary schools.

The well-proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining room, study, utility room, back hall, guest WC, bathroom, three double bedrooms (one en-suite).

Upstairs there are two large rooms suitable for a variety of uses.

This property has a asking price of €549,500 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.

