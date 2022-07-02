Search

02 Jul 2022

'It is not ok' - INMO reveals record-breaking overcrowding in Irish hospitals

'It is not ok' - INMO reveals record-breaking overcrowding in Irish hospitals

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

02 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Almost 10,000 patients waited on trolleys in Irish hospitals in June. 

That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) Trolley Watch report, which shows June was the worst month for overcrowding since records began in 2006. 

The group is now calling on the HSE to take urgent action and direct intervention. 

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said, "It has been a June like we have never seen in Irish hospitals with out-of-control hospital overcrowding coupled with rising COVID hospitalisations. In 16 years of counting trolleys, we've never seen June figures higher than the preceding January.  

"Nurses are constantly raising the dangers associated with  overcrowding in their workplaces, however the figures for the month of June are out of control and a stark warning of what is to come for the autumn and winter period, considering none of the mitigation measures necessary are being implemented. 

"This level of overcrowding warrants senior HSE and government attention, it is not ok and it is not safe.” 

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded hospital in June, followed by Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, St Vincents and Sligo University Hospital. 

The INMO is calling for the immediate cessation of the 'Any patient, anywhere, any time' practice, the reinstatement of on-site Covid testing for all patients at Emergency Departments, and the full implementation of HIQA recommendations at University Hospital Limerick. 

They also want patients to be advised of the real likelihood of scheduled inpatient procedures being cancelled, and want figures published on the number of healthcare workers getting infected with Covid-19 at work. 

They also call for the HSE to "take their responsibilities as an employer seriously" and assess ventilation and air flow in all hospital buildings. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media