Search

03 Jul 2022

Developers own some sections of Newbridge's Liffey Linear Park, Kildare meeting hears

Public amenity: Council examining areas of Newbridge park currently not registered

Developers own some sections of Newbridge's Liffey Linear Park, Kildare meeting hears

Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

03 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Sections of the Liffey Linear Park public amenity in Newbridge are owned by developers, according to Kildare County Council.

The revelation was made at the June meeting of the Newbridge-Kildare Municipal District on June 15 following a motion by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy had called for the council clarify who owns Liffey Linear Park or any part of it, and the adjacent lands.

The council said that the lands from the Bridge to the Strand are unregistered.

However the lands known as the Strand within the Park are registered to Aston Limited, which is currently applying for permission for over 600 homes in the Great Connell Area of the town.

The lands forming the embankment and towpath from the Strand to the Gables B&B are registered to land owner Denise Harris.

In addition, the lands along the boundary of the Gables are owned by the William Cribbon Limited while the lands from the Gables B&B car park to the new Belin Woods development being built by Glenveagh are registered to Glenveagh Homes.

Senior executive parks superintendent Simon Wallace said that the council’s legal advisors are currently researching any potential ownership of the unregistered lands with a view to Kildare County Council registering the lands.

Mr Wallace said the council’s legal advisors are currently working on the transfer of lands owned by The Gables B&B.

Mr Wallace added: “The lands on north side of the Liffey adjacent to the strand area of the park are registered to Aston Limited who are currently applying for a Strategic Housing Development on some of these lands. The Parks Section were involved in Planning meetings related to the application.”

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said she was surprised that the Strand area, which is popular for swimming, was not owned by the council.

Cllr Chris Pender commented that the Linear Park and public access to the Liffey was the ‘lifeblood’ of the town of Newbridge and where the local Tidy Towns volunteers carry out a lot of work to maintain and enhance the area.

He said that the council must ensure that as much of the park as possible is kept in public ownership.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media