Man arrested in connection with serious Clane, Co Kildare, assault that left man, 50s, in hospital

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Clane on Saturday morning, July 2, that left a man in his 50s in hospital.
The incident occurred at a residence in Clane. The arrested man is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The injured man, who was described on Saturday by gardaí as in a 'critical condition', remains in Tallaght University Hospital receiving treatment.
Investigations are ongoing. Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am and 11.30am to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
