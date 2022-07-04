Annual Open Day at Kildare Animal Foundation on Sunday

FILE PHOTO
The annual Open Day takes place at Kildare Animal Foundation near Kildare town this Sunday at 1pm.
The family fun event, where proceeds go to the Foundation, will feature plants, a bottle stall, crafts, cakes, kiddies' games, antiques, face painting and much more.
Admission is free for the Open Day on South Green Road.
Organisers reminded the public that no dogs are allowed as it upsets the resident animals at the shelter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.