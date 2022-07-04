Kildare supermarket customers 'are blocking pedestrians'

Dunnes Stores, Naas
A supermarket should be asked to erect a sign asking its customers not to block the footpath.
Naas councillor Bill Clear wants the sign to be put up at the entrance to the Dunnes Stores outlet at North Main Street in the town.
Cllr Bill Clear says that customers driving into the supermarket car park area as well as those leaving the premises sometimes block the footpath.
