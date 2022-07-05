LATEST: Bord na Móna reveals plans for new HQ in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Bord na Móna has committed its future to Newbridge, announcing that it has lodged a planning application with Kildare County Council for a new company headquarters off the town’s main street.

Bord na Móna has had a presence in the Newbridge for over 70 years and currently 240 people work at its offices in Newbridge.

The company said the landmark multi-storey building will be one of the most energy efficient headquarters in Ireland and enhance the town’s main street.



Bord na Móna consulted with existing employees on the design and facilities will include a employee gym, a mothering room, a sensory room, a prayer / meditation space and gender-neutral toilets and showers.

Chief executive Tom Donnellan, said: “As a climate solutions company we wanted our new headquarters in Newbridge to deliver the highest standards in energy efficiency, waste management and biodiversity.

“Our new headquarters is targeting a BER of A2 and will be a fossil fuel free building with renewable energy generation on site and a high efficiency heating system.



“Native Irish planting will be used in the external landscape to promote biodiversity in an urban setting and create vibrant spaces to be enjoyed by visitors.

“The new building responds to future climate and environment requirements while providing our employees with a progressive, modern, energy efficient and agile workplace of which we can all be proud”.

The 3,343 square metre gross floor area building will be accompanied by proposed parking for over 100 vehicles as well as cycle parking.

In May last year, Bord na Móna revealed it had launched a tender for designing an ambitious plan to open up its six-acre site as a public amenity space to be enjoyed by locals and visitors.

In the current planning application, the company says the access road will facilitate Kildare County Council's plan for a proposed link road connecting the Main Street to the Military Road/Athgarvan Road (R416).

The firm says the link road may be delivered in future phases and is subject to separate planning permission.



Welcoming the news of the HQ, local TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon said the plans were a “vote of confidence” in the town.

He added: “This is a very big decision by the company to commit its long term future to Newbridge, amid pressure for them to relocate away from Kildare. This development, should it get planning permission, will greatly enhance the street scape in Newbridge and is a great vote of confidence in the area.

“Bord na Mona’s transition from a brown to green strategy is future proofing the company to ensure it continues to be a very important employer across Kildare and the Midlands for generations.”



Dublin based Plus Architecture, which won the competition to design the new building, also carefully considered the heritage of Bord na Móna and the company’s evolution to a climate solutions company.

The new corporate headquarters will be built to the highest sustainable standards and will be a low energy building.

To reduce the building’s carbon footprint, the mainly timber structure will have a minimum usage of concrete and steel.