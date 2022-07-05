Naas Hospital
There are five patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
This means it is the second least overcrowded hospital in the eastern region - there is a just a single patient on a trolley at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
The most overcrowded hospital in the area is St Vincent's Hospital, where there are 39 people on trolleys.
At Tullamore Hospital there are four patients on trolleys and the figure for Portlaoise is two.
