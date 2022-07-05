Kildare councillors to query Meath County Council over new playground

Kildare County Council (KCC) has agreed to contact Meath County Council (MCC) regarding an update of a completed playground that is not yet open to the public.

The agreement was heard at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting, which was held on Friday, July 1.

Fianna Fáil (FF) councillor Paul Ward asked KCC to seek an update on the opening of a playground at Millerstown Estate in Kilcock.

He said that the fact that the playground is completed, but still not open to the public, 'perplexed' him.

His motion was seconded by Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan, and fellow FF colleague Naoise Ó Cearúil, who claimed: "I am assuming that the real reason behind the playground not being open yet, is because the developers of it are not willing to accept liability until MCC takes charge of it? If so, I think that's a terrible indictment."

Cllr Durkan also said: "If lianbility was accepted by KCC, why can MCC not accept it too?"

FF Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick added: "I think MCC needs to be called out on this one."

A representative for KCC said that the Parks Section are in communication with MCC and will inform the members upon receipt of any new information.