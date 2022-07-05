Search

06 Jul 2022

'Our simple message is slow down' - Irish Air Corps issues appeal to speeding motorists

'Our simple message is slow down' - Irish Air Corps issues appeal to speeding motorists

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

The Irish Air Corps is urging motorists to slow down and look out for vulnerable road users. 

The call - which came through the Air Corps' social media on Sunday (July 3) - aims to emphasise the increased number of road deaths recorded since the beginning of 2022. 

Eoin Connelly of the National Ambulance Air Service spoke in the video and said, "So far this year 83 people have died on Irish roads. Twenty percent of our call volume is road traffic collisions where we attend fatal and serious collisions. 

"Many people are affected; families, friends, loved ones, people you may know. Our simple message is slow down and look for vulnerable road users." 

The appeal comes with the support of An Garda Síochána, who are also encouraging motorists to take greater care on the roads. 

In a video posted on Twitter this week, Garda Shaun Patton advised people to slow down to reduce collisions. 

He said, "Unfortunately we all know of a family member, friend or colleague who has died or been seriously injured in a road traffic collision. There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help reduce these collisions. One simple message: slow down." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media