Search

06 Jul 2022

BREAKING: Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over €9,000 seized by Kildare gardaí

BREAKING: Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over €9,000 seized by Kildare gardaí

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing. File photo.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of over €9,000 has been seized by gardaí in Kildare.

The announcement follows after gardaí arrested and charged a male aged in his 20s following the seizure of drugs in Kildare town on Monday, July 4, 2022.

At approximately 5.30pm on Monday, gardaí in Kildare stopped a vehicle on the Nurney Road in Kildare and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €980 as well as a sum of cash was located.

The suspected cocaine that was seized. Pic: An Garda Síochana

The male driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court at a later date.

Trees to be felled so more burials can take place at Kildare cemetery

Capacity

Ambitious new platform hosting interactive talks and workshops launched at Maynooth University in Kildare

FOLLOW-UP

Gardaí told the Leinster Leader that a subsequent search was conducted at a properties in Kildare yesterday evening.

During these searches, suspected cannabis herb was seized with an estimated street value of over €9,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media