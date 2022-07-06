Kildare canal cruise firm wins Tripadvisor award

Bargetrip.ie has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travellers’ Choice award winner for activities in Ireland.

The Kildare firm provides private charter cruises on the Grand Canal for up to 12 people on a traditional canal barge operating out of Sallins.

The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller reviews from visitors around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Bargetrip.ie stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travellers.

Welcoming the award, Bargetrip Skipper Ger Loughlin said, “this is fantastic news for a small tourism business in Kildare. We have a wonderful crew on the barge and it’s a team effort to ensure our passengers have a memorable experience”.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said: “The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

"Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travellers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."