ANNOUNCEMENT: Eight week road closure in Kildare to facilitate pedestrian movement

Kildare County Council said that diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with An Garda Siochána. File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a temporary road closure in order to facilitate pedestrian movement.
The closure at the L6010 Canal Road, Sallins from junction L2005 to the R407 Main Street, Sallins, will come into effect on Wednesday, July 20 2022.
KCC said that this closure will last for eight weeks.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTE:
Traffic travelling west along the L2005 (Kerdiffstown Road, Sallins) towards Main Street Sallins, will be diverted left at the junction of the L2005 and the L6010, continuing along Church Avenue and onto the R407, Main Street Sallins, where the diversion ends.
Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with An Garda Siochána.
KCC said that emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.
