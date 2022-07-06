Call for sufficient car spaces to facilitate funerals at Kildare cemetery

St Conleth's cemetery in Newbridge
St Conleth's Cemetery in Newbridge has recently seen some upgrades with new path insulations and other works scheduled.
At a recent Kildare County Council meeting, Cllr Peggy O Dwyer requested would the carpark when upgraded be able to facilitate the numbers of cars that visit the Cemetery particularly at funeral times.
While the car park is currently closed due to preparatory works by Glenveagh Homes there will be an overall loss of approximately 10 spaces.
This situation will be reviewed once works are completed to monitor the situation and final road markings installed.
