Total of six vehicles seized at two separate Kildare gardaí checkpoints

One of the vehicles seized by gardaí near Ladystown. Pic: An Garda Síochana
A total of six vehicles were seized at garda checkpoints set up in Monasterevin and Ladytown.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas RPU conducted checkpoints at the two regions, where the vehicles were seized for Insurance, NCT, CRW, Tax, and Learner offences.
The account said: "One vehicle which had no NCT for near four years also had a front tyre in a very dangerous condition.
The tyre described by gardaí
"Proceedings have commenced for all offenders," the account added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.