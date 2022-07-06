Search

07 Jul 2022

168 new residential units and creche proposed for Kildare

LATEST: 168 new residential units and creche proposed for Kildare

File Photo: The documents are lodged with Kildare County Council.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

168 new residential units, in addition to a creche, have been proposed for a site in Kildare.

Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that William Neville & Sons Construction Unlimited Company have sought consent from KCC for the construction of a residential development at the Main Street of Sallins.

This development will include: 104 dwelling houses (10 three-storey four-bed detached, 10 three-storey four bed semi-detached, 52 two-storey three-bed semi-detached, 32 two-storey two-bed terraced), as well as four four-storey apartment blocks (containing 56 units: six one-bed and 50 two-bed units).

A three-storey duplex block (containing eight units: four one-bed and four three-bed units).

Permission is also being sought for an underground basement area containing 40 car parking spaces, bicycle parking and bin stores, and all associated site development works.

The date received is listed as July 4 last, while the submission-by and due date are listed as August 7 and August 28 respectively.

According to the website SoloCheck.ie, William Neville & Sons Construction Unlimited Company was set up on September 1, 1992.

It has an address listed as Rockfield House, Spawell Road, County Wexford.

