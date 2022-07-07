LATEST: Nursing home in Kildare is expanding

Oghill Nursing Home
Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Oghill Nursing Home located between Kildare town and Monasterevin.
Eochiall Enterprises Limited wants to carry out alterations to the existing nursing home building.
The designs include the construction of a single storey sunroom type extension to the front of the building.
Also proposed is the construction of a single storey extension to the rear of the building consisting of a laundry room and a extension to the side of the existing building.
