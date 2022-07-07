PHOTOS: Collision on M50 causes delays for early morning Kildare commuters

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
A traffic collision on the M50 earlier this morning caused delays for Kildare commuters.
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the incident near the Junction 6 northbound exit for Blanchardstown.
One lane remained open for traffic until the scene was cleared.
Gardaí, ambulance staff and M50 crews also attended.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.