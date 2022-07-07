Kildare football focus: Big wins for Athy and Rathangan hammer Kildare Town

Kildare Town AFC 1

Rathangan AFC 6

A very strong Rathangan side proved too strong for the youthful Kildare Town side on Saturday evening. Lee Moore had a hat trick on the night, nineteen minutes into the game and a throw in for Rathangan Sam O'Loughlin to Lee Moore who took his first goal Well in the thirty sixth minute Rathangan had a free just inside Kildare half Iain Doyle took a quick one to Stefan Lawlor who gave a nice back heal to Doyle again who unleashed a shot from just inside their own half.

The keeper had no chance a cracker of a goal to make it 2-0 Rathangan were playing some superb team play and really seemed to be enjoying the game. In the forty second minute Doyle with a beautiful corner to land of Moore again who headered into the net his second and Rathangan’s third. It was an evening for goals with corners again Doyle who played out of his skin in the fifty first minute took a corner and it was Jim Brennan who made no mistake to make it 4-0.

Three minutes later Rathangan took their eyes off the ball when Kildare got in and managed to get one back again a few minutes later Kildare could made it two but was denied by the post. In the seventy fifth minute this time it was Ross Lyons to set up Moore to get his hat trick. The leaders then brought on some fresh legs and in the eighty fourth minute Sam Horan got his first senior goal. Great for the young lads to get the opportunity at this level as it finished on the night Rathangan 6 Kildare Town 1

Best for the winners were Lee Moore, Arun Doyle and man of the match had to go to Iain Doyle



Naas United FC 0

Athy Town AFC 1

Naas United cane into this game after 3 victories in a row, so Athy knew they were going to have a job on their hands. The away side almost got the perfect start but No.10 saw his first minute header saved by Keith Higgins. An end to end opening ten minutes saw Naas create two great chances themselves as Abdel Karim and Ometeso went close. Murt Brennan stung the hands off Higgins on twenty minutes with a terrific long range shot. And moments later a brilliant cross from Aaron Dunphy saw Naas create another chance, but unfortunately Abdel Karim failed to connect. Stephen French was the main threat for Athy on their right wing and having had a couple of half chances he was gifted an opportunity to make it 1-0 when Ver Nolan saw a loose pass intercepted by Brennan, who quickly spotted the Caragh native in space and he struck perfectly into the corner leaving Higgins with no chance to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Naas scored five last time out against Ballycane, but no matter what they did today they just didn’t seem to have that killer instinct that they had displayed in their midweek outing. Johnny Finnegan came off the bench after thirty five minutes and Ver Nolan saw his corner strike the crossbar. Naas had another effort cleared off the line too but the half ended 1-0 to Athy. The second half was very scrappy at times as both sides seemed to be matching each other stride for stride.

Murt Brennen was excellent for Athy and the Arial power of Mark Boland saw the away defence really hard to break down. Naas were restricted to set pieces or half chances, while Athy saw all their efforts to double the scoreline, defended well by John Paul Higgins and Baba Isaka. If they did get passed they found Keith Higgins too good in goal. Naas had to bring veteran Eoin Giblin off the bench to play as stand in Keeper, when Higgins was given his marching orders for an off the ball incident, and he was never troubled.

Athy had a red card themselves late on when Stephen French shown the line for a similar incident. So a game that was played in good spirit ends up seeing two players sent off. Athy will be delighted to come away with three points as Naas have upped their game in recent weeks, and they must now pick themselves up and brush off this defeat when they travel to Clane Utd next Friday evening.

Best for Naas today was Keith Higgins in goal marred by his sending off, his Brother John Paul grew into the game and is starting to get back to form after returning from injury. While Issaka, Drewitt and Dunphy also deserve praise. Best for the winners were Andy Coughlan, Mark Boland and Lee Kavanagh in defence, Murt Brennan in the midfield was the town's standout.

Ballycane Celtic 3

Coill Dubh AFC 3

Ballycane welcomed coill Dubh to Naas looking to bounce back from Wednesday night’s defeat to neighbours Naas United. Although with a very depleted side through injuries the ‘Cane lads gave it their all today. Ballycane started the game well on top with some beautiful moves down the right from Jake O Reilly and Stephen Durney. O Reilly whipping in a delicious ball from the wing finding Preston in the middle with a free header but he could only find the keeper well positioned. The home side broke the deadlock on twenty five mins when a beautiful ball from Craig Byrne found Hazzard up front. He held off two defenders and played in Sam Allison who beautifully slotted the ball past the onrushing keeper. Coill Dubh pushed for an equaliser but found keeper Mark Lawlor in fine form in the cane goal.

Ballycane doubled there lead when the tigerous Keelan Noone made two crunching tackles on the edge of the centre circle, took the ball with him and unleashed a thunderous shot straight into the right hand top corner past the helpless Anderson in goal. Reeling in the years. Ballycane should have made it three nil on thirty eight minutes when another cross from O Reilly found Preston unmarked in the box. His shot was well saved by the keeper. From the save Coill Dubh made a quick counter attack with some beautiful football which eventually found the onrushing no 8 in the box who bundled the ball into the net. 2-1

Both teams came out looking to assert dominance in the second half. The visitors created the first real dangerous chance with Mark Grace coming close from long range. Ballycane should have gone out of sight when the impressive Preston could have done better from close range but his header was just wide after some good work from Allison.

On seventy eight minutes the ‘cane did get their third when some dazzling footwork from Hazzard played in sub Dan Turuzan who slotted the ball beautifully past the keeper.

Coill dubh now started to pile on the pressure and used their bench to freshen up their side. On eighty eight minute a mix up from the Cane defence found the Coill Dubh midfielder free in the box and he beat Lawlor in goal. With time nearly up Ballycane looked to have seen the game out but Coill Dubh kept pushing for the equaliser and in the ninety seventh minute it came from a beautiful effort from outside the Box. With that the ref blew the whistle and a draw was the end result.

Best for Ballycane were the tireless Hazard and Noone up top with Preston, Larkin and Durney in the middle and Wayne Doyle and Jake O Reilly in defence.

Kilcullen AFC 3

Clonmullion AFC 3

(Abandoned 91st Min – Player injury)

Kilcullen and Clonmullion played out a cracker of a 3-3 draw on a typical Irish summer's evening on Friday night.

Clonmullion showed their intent after only five minutes, from an attacking throw their excellent number 11 created space on the endline and sent a dangerous cross into the home box which fell kindly for Nathan Robinson who finished with ease .1-0

Clonmullion were looking very dangerous whenever they had the ball and Kilcullen were struggling to get a foothold in the game and ten minutes later the number 11 caused havoc down the left again and Johnny Fennell was on hand to finish from another dangerous cross.2-0

It was sink or swim time for Kilcullen and to their credit they responded immediately. The excellent Mark Wolfe skipped passed the visitors right full and squared to Mick Fitzgerald who finished at the second attempt 2-1

It was more balanced now but Clonmullion looked the more dangerous attacking threat. They regained their two goal cushion on twenty five minutes . Number 6 set up a free kick twenty five yards out and with the Clonmullion attack set up as if a cross was imminent the 6 fooled everyone and his rasping drive just beat the despairing dive of the Kilcullen netminder Jamie McGowan. 3-1

Kilcullen didn’t let their heads drop and created some good chances but just lacked that killer instinct in front of goal, while at the back the Scanlon brothers, Rob Lee and captain Daragh Kelly were beginning to get a handle on the visitor attack. The midfield battle was really hotting up with Clifford, Doyle, Murphy and O’Toole fighting for every ball against the talented Mull midfield.

It was O’Toole who made the telling intervention on 40 minutes. Having battled hard to win the ball back he played a delightful ball into Mark Wolfe who finished calmly with his weaker foot. 3-2 halftime

Kilcullen raced out of the blocks in the second half and levelled the game up seven minutes in . Brian Murphy won a free in midfield and had the presence of mind to quickly set Wolfe through one on one and again he was not found wanting giving Lawless no chance in the Clonmullion goal 3-3

The away side upped their efforts from this point commanding the lion's share of possession but could not breach the Kilcullen rearguard, thanks in no small part to the performance of young Jamie Mcgowan who prevented at least three certain goals with some lightning reflect saves.

An unfortunate clash of heads between two Clonmullion defenders in injury led to some prolonged on field treatment and the game finished 3-3 The visitors had fine performances from 11,6 and Fennell While KIlcullen were well served by Keith Scanlon, Mick Fitzgerald, Mark Wolfe, Dean O’Toole and the excellent Jamie McGowan