08 Jul 2022

Maynooth University receives its highest-ever number of CAO applications for Kildare college

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

07 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Maynooth University has received its highest-ever number of CAO application. There was over 18,300 applicants have applied to the University, an increase of 8% on 2021 figures according to the figures released after the recent CAO Change of Mind option closed on July 1.

The record number is in line with a general upward trend of applications to the University over recent years. 

First preference applications have grown substantially in Arts (by 14%), making it the most applied to degree across all of the CAO's courses for the last number of years. There have also been increases across Science (26%), Business (26%), Science education (22%), Media Studies (13%) and Computer Science (11%) illustrating that students are increasingly recognising Maynooth as a preferred option across a diverse range of subjects.

New degree programmes in Business and Languages and in Economics have also attracted a significant number of applications, illustrating the growth in scope and breadth of degree offerings. These increases occurred against the backdrop of a decline in CAO honours degree applications of 1% nationally.

Commenting on the figures, Prof Eeva Leinonen, President of Maynooth University said, “These impressive CAO application figures are evidence of Maynooth University’s reputation for excellence and wide appeal among students. We enable students to guide their own educational experiences, while ensuring that they are equipped with the critical skills and ability to adapt to today’s rapidly changing employment demands and societal needs. This combination of flexibility underpinned by a comprehensive academic experience ensures we continue to be a university of choice.

“We look forward to welcoming new students for the academic year 2022-2023 into our collegial and distinctive teaching and learning environment. In choosing Maynooth University, they are becoming a part of our diverse campus community, within which they can develop a rich social and cultural life.”

News

