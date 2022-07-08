Search

08 Jul 2022

This weekend's Kildare football fixtures

This weekend's Kildare football fixtures

This weekend's Kildare football fixtures

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

08 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Friday

KDFL Senior Division
Athy Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Clane United FC v Naas United FC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Kilcock Celtic FC v Kilcullen AFC, Bawnogues, 7.45pm,

Hill Mechancial & Electrical Division 2
Old Fort Celtic FC v Kildare Town AFC, Ballyroan, 7.30pm,

Saturday

KDFL Senior Division
Suncroft AFC v Kildare Town AFC, Comm Grds, 7pm,

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Coill Dubh AFC v Arlington FC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm,
St. Anthonys Youths FC (Idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm,
Clonmullion AFC v Athy Town, M O Neill Pk, 7pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Prelim)
(NO ET – Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Maynooth Town (A) v Enfield Celtic FC, Rathcoffey rd, 5pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Quarter Finals)
(NO ET – Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Arlington FC v Newbridge Town AFC, Castle Pk, 5pm,
Celbridge Town v Maynooth Town (B), Ballymakealy, Clane rd, 5pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Leixlip United FC v Clane United FC, Leixlip Amenity, 5pm,
Rathangan AFC/Kilcock Celtic (Idle)

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Monasterevin AFC v Straffan AFC, Toger rd, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic (Idle)

Sunday

KDFL Senior Division
SPWFC v Coill Dubh AFC, Clongorey, 11am,
Rathangan AFC/Ballycane Celtic (Idle)

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Straffan AFC v Arlington FC, Lodge pk, 11am,
Allenwood Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Killina rd, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Donore, 11am,
Sallins Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Millbank, 11am,

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United FC v Moone Celtic FC, Corrigan Pk, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic FC v Castle Villa AFC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Newbridge Hotspurs v Naas AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Arlington FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 11am,
Moone Celtic FC (idle)

