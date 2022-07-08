Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 8

The death has occurred of Bridget Cuddihy (née Fitzgibbon)

Newbridge, Kildare / Galbally, Limerick



Bridget Cuddihy (née Fitzgibbon), Newbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Galbally, Co Limerick, July 7th, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and staff in St. Anne's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital Nursing Home, Athy, Co Kildare. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, brother Bill & nephew Noel. Very sadly missed by her son John Paul (Newbridge, Co. Kildare), daughter Anne Marie (Mullally, Newbridge, Co. Kildare), sister Patricia (Knightly, Trim, Co. Meath) and brother Mike (Fitzgibbon, Keylogues, Galbally, Co.Limerick), sister-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Garrett, grandchildren Katie and Aimee, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

Sympathies can be expressed in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Gately

Leixlip, Kildare / Dysart, Roscommon



GATELY, Patrick (Pat), Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dysart, Co. Roscommon and Chicago, July 5th 2022, peacefully at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved husband of Rose and devoted father of Catherine, Sean, Rosie, Tricia and Padraig. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Tony and Dave and daughter-in-law Kelly. Adored grandfather of Sean, Tara, Ryan, Kealan, Alannah, Sean, Conor and Ciara. Beloved brother to Nellie, Malachy and Michéal (pre-deceased), John (Dysart), Tom (New York), Myra (Mayo) and Bridget (Canada). Sadly missed by his many friends, neighbours and extended family.

Rest In Peace

Pat will be reposing at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Saturday (July 9th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday morning (July 11th) from his home at approx. 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady's Nativity Church, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial at Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

House private please

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Ger Hurley

1252 St. Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare / Laois



Predeceased by his mother, Olive Lawlor and by his twin sister, Baby Majella. Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Majella. Sadly missed by his father Pascal, sisters and brothers Martina, Theresa, Marie, Jamie, Louise, Damien & Alan, son in law Evin, grandchildren Kerrie, Stacie & Blair, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in St. Evin's Park from 6pm on Friday, 8th July, with rosary at 8pm on Saturday 9th. House private on Sunday morning. Removal on Sunday, 10th, to arrive for 1pm Requiem Mass at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin (which may be viewed on webcam at http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/), followed by interment in St. Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Maria Del Carmen McAlister (née Diaz-Suffo)

Ladytown Lodge, Ladytown, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Castellon, Spain. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Donal, her sons and daughters Marie, Donal, James, Sean, Elisa, Michael and Elena, son in law Michael, daughters in law Edel, Jane and Lynn, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maria Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her family home from 3pm on Friday until 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "KARE"

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lila) Curley (née McGrath)

Poulaphuca, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Curley, (nee McGrath) Elizabeth (Lila), Poulaphuca, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 6th July 2022 in the tender loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home. Wife of the late Martin (Sonny). Loving mother of John, Lila, Aíne, Pat and Ciarán. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Kathleen, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends. Predeceased by her daughter Catherine, brothers Joe, Paud, Seamus and sister Maura.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Clarkes Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, Co. Wicklow W91 YN79 on Thursday, 7th July, from 4.00 to 7.00 pm. Removal on Friday, 8th July, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Family flowers only. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the condolence section below.