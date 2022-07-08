Former Kildare footballer hosts Ladies Skills Development camp at Naas GAA

The inaugural Eamonn Callaghan Skills Development Camp for Naas u14 and u15 Ladies’ Football commenced on Tuesday June 21 and continued until Thursday 23. It was well attended with 32 players availing of this great coaching opportunity to develop their skills with one of the most accomplished senior players to grace the pitch at club and county level.

This event was initiated by the u14 LGFA mentors and was supported by Naas GAA and Naas LGFA respective committees.

Eamonn Callaghan was ably assisted by three of his county minors who also represent Naas at club level, Evan O’ Brien, Tom Kelly and Eoin Lalor. Two of the Naas Junior players also participated as coaching assistants, Amy Balfe and Claire Mac Gabhann and this was an invaluable experience for all these young players.

The pitches were awash with colour as players wore their Naas club jerseys while others sported their county colours; all adding to the unique atmosphere.

Each session was three hours in duration each afternoon from 1pm to 4pm and the coaching emphasis was skills focus involving all the basic competencies including the kicking style, hand pass and fielding the ball. Game plans , strategies and positions on the pitch were also included in the programme of activities during the development camp.

All the sessions were conducted in a very organised manner with a fun element also. Eamonn and his team of assistants employed a very holistic approach and consequently all the players engaged wholeheartedly in each session. Gaelic Football is a recreational activity, enjoyed by all these players who wish to develop, improve their skills and progress as they proceed through the various age levels.

On the final day of the camp, after the completion of the third session, Eamonn, his assistants and all the players gathered in Naas GAA Clubhouse to enjoy a pizza party.

Having expended a lot of energy during the three days, this treat was well deserved and thoroughly enjoyed by Eamonn, the coaching assistants and most importantly, the Naas u14 and u15 Ladies Gaelic Football players.

The organisers of the camp gratefully acknowledge the trojan efforts of Clare Smyth and Sara Clarke who were instrumental in the organisation of the catering arrangements on the day. Peter Maguire was responsible for First Aid during the week and his efforts contributed greatly to the general health and safety of all the participants for the duration of the camp.

This is only the beginning of many development initiatives within the Naas LGFA and everyone agrees that it was very fitting that Eamonn Callaghan was the main coach in attendance on this occasion.

This group of players are very lucky to have had this opportunity to be coached by such a player of immense experience and a real role model for all codes in the Naas GAA community.

As the familiar seanfhocal says ‘Tús maith is leath na hoibre' — A good start is half the work and this was certainly borne out in the successful Skills Development Camp co-ordinated by Eamonn Callaghan this week