KILDARE UPDATE: Extension approved for St Catherine’s National School at Curragh Camp

The Department of Education has approved additional accommodation for the amalgamated primary school on the Curragh, St Catherine’s of Siena.

The school is to get two new classrooms for pupils with special education needs as well as a user assisted toilet.

The news was welcomed by Minister of State, Martin Heydon and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin.

“The amalgamation of the boys and girls schools on the Curragh was a welcome move in 2021 and this additional accommodation will be another great boost for families in the area who are seeking school places for children with special education needs," said Minister Heydon.

“I want to congratulate principal Jonathan Healy, his staff and board of management on their great work on the amalgamation that has led to their thriving school community and this extension which will be a really great addition to the school."

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said; “Ensuring all children and school have access to adequate resources in order to provide the highest quality of education is hugely important. SEN classes provide children who need it with extra resources and assistance. We need to support all children to reach their full potential.

“These special classes along with the bathroom facilities will provide the school community at St. Catherine of Siena National School with the resources they need to continue to support all students to reach their full potential with respect and dignity.”

