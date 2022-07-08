Search

09 Jul 2022

Naas cruise to huge victory over Clane in Senior Hurling Championship opener

Naas cruise to huge victory over Clane in Senior Hurling Championship opener

Naas cruise to huge victory over Clane in Senior Hurling Championship opener

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

08 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Naas 4-32

Clane 0-12

County champions Naas got their Senior Hurling Championship off to a perfect start with a high scoring win over local rivals Clane. Among many Naas scorers James Burke’s quality stood above the rest, as the ball was routinely sent into his path, the forward would turn and slot between the posts with relative ease time and time again. 

Clane started with intensity and looked to upset their counterparts early on and did draw some mistakes out of Naas. But the eventual winners’ quality ultimately took over and it always looked inevitable that it would.

Scorers

Naas, James Burke 1-11, Jack Sheridan 2-6, Brian Byrne 0-4, Simon Leacy 1-1 Cathal Dowling 0-3, Conor Dowling 0-2, Charlie Sheridan 0-2, Peter O’Donoghe 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1.

Clane, Eimhin Gillman 0-5, Paddy McKenna 0-4, Killian Ahern 0-1, Robbie Hyland 0-1, Sean Christianseen 0-1.

Naas: Cormac Gallagher; Kevin Kelleher, Richard Hogan, Simon Leacy; Kevin Whelan, Peter o’Donoghue, Harry Carroll; Seán Gainey, Rian Boran; James Burke, Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling; Liam Walsh, Jack Sheridan, Conor Dowling.

Subs: Conan Boran on for Brian Byrne (47 minutes).

Clane: Paddy McKenna; Eamon Little, Sam Donovan, Declan Kavanagh; Brian Dunne, Sean Christianseen, Cillian Ryan; Cian Shanahan, Cormac Vizzard; Chris Bonus, Eimhin Gillman, Killian Ahern; Robbie Hyland, Bernard Deay, Simon Healy.

Subs: Brian Healy on for Chris Bonus (37 minutes), Ger D’arcy on for Declan Kavanagh (41 minutes).

Referee: Billy O’Connell

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media