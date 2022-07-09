Search

09 Jul 2022

Kildare Courts: Jail for 'serial offender' driving with no insurance

The defendant’s solicitor said he fully refuted the charge from the outset

09 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

A man found driving without insurance cover appeared before Naas District Court.

He was described as a ‘serial offender’ by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Michael Allen, 44, whose address was given as 35 Lodge Court, Borris, Co Carlow, was prosecuted for having no insurance on December 20 last at Walshestown, Newbridge.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court the defendant was disqualified from driving at the time.

This was because of a six year ban imposed at Kilcock District Court in 2020.

He added the defendant has 26 previous convictions including four for no insurance.

The court also heard on June 15 that the defendant is self-employed in the building industry and has seven children and nearly all of them are dependent.

At the time of the offence he was working in Newbridge and took a chance.

However, he would normally travel to work with colleagues.

The incident happened at the end of the Covid-19 lockdown and some much-needed work had come his way.

Judge Desmond Zaidan also said the defendant had learned no lessons from previous convictions.

He banned him from driving for eight years and imposed a five month custody term.

