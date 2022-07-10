Kildare Property Watch: To the manor born in Johnstown five-bed for €845,000

Number 7 Furness Manor in Johnstown is a stunning five bedroomed detached home full of space and light, set in an exclusive development.

According to selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, this home has been lovingly maintained by its current owners with great attention to detail shown. This is a house for both entertaining and family life, with many versatile reception rooms, very generous bedrooms and boasting luxurious extras throughout.

The house is set on spacious grounds, with large gardens to front and rear, packed with a host of elements, from the covered barbeque area to the hot tub cabin, all accompanied by wonderful planting.

Located in the pretty village of Johnstown, with restaurants, shops and creche within walking distance, it is also close to Naas town (2.5km) with its many boutiques, restaurants, bars, theatre, cinema, hospital and schools.

Local sporting facilities include the Palmerstown House Golf course, the K Club and Naas Golf Club.

For commuters, access to the M7 is nearby at Junction 9, the Arrow train service is 10 minutes away in Sallins, the bus stop for buses to Dublin is a few minutes’ walk away in the village and the Citywest Luas stop is 15 minutes’ drive.

The well-proportioned accommodation in the property briefly comprises an entrance, hallway, sitting room, living room, family room, sunroom, kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest WC.

Upstairs there are five double bedrooms (three en-suite), and a family bathroom. A home office is located on the second floor. Outside there is a garage, outdoor room (gym), two wooden sheds, and the aforementioned hot tub cabin and covered barbecue area.

The property has a B3 energy rating and comes with an asking price of €845,000. Appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466/info@sfor.ie.