10 Jul 2022

Kildare County Council says 'no' to family resource centre in Naas library

The current Naas library building

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

10 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

A family resource centre is needed in Naas — and the soon to be decommissioned library would be an ideal venue.

There are similar centres in Newbridge, Athy, Kildare town and Curragh, Cllr Evie Sammon has pointed out.

Cllr Sammon said that the number of people moving into the Naas area means that it is necessary because there is pressure on creche places and there is demand for a mother and baby meeting venue.

She said the shortage of creche places means some mothers have to drive half an hour away from Naas to a creche and then either return to Naas or travel on to Dublin to work.

“If we have a building, we need to be doing it,” Cllr Sammon told a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 14.

She was supported by Cllr Bill Clear who said a two storey disused building on Basin Street in the town would be suitable.

He added there are up to 160 derelict buildings in Naas.

But, according to Kildare County Council, it is expected that the library will remain at the Canal Harbour location until next spring. Another option being considered is that some KCC staff would relocate there on a temporary basis.

This would also include the archive and local studies collection which had to be moved to a temporary storage facility due to the deteriorating condition of the old county library building in Newbridge and to guarantee the safety of the collection. But the current location is an ‘emergency measure’ and is not suitable for the service.

The council says that it is vitally important that the temporary location of the service provides appropriate conditions and allows for public access — because it is an extensively used service providing students and researchers access to the “unique collection and space for study and research.”

The current library is a suitable location that will enable the service to resume public access. Work planned for the Newbridge library will house the service and collection in ideal conditions and staff will return there.

At that stage, it is expected that the former Naas building will become available for public use.

