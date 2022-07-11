Don't swim in reservoirs in Kildare - warning by ESB

FILE PHOTO
The ESB has reminded the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.
The company advised of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.
These waters include the reservoirs at Golden Falls in Ballymore Eustace and Leixlip and Poulaphouca on the Kildare/Wicklow border.
Other facilities include Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.
The warning was issued amid rising temperatures which has seen the warmest weather of 2022 this week.
Water Safety Ireland also warned swimmers of the risks of inflatable toys which are vulnerable to the slightest breeze and can quickly take a child away from shore and into danger.
The body called for the wearing of a lifejacket if taking part in water-based activities such as fishing, jet skiing, water skiing, sailing, windsurfing, kayaking, canoeing or paddleboarding.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.