Clane woman crowned Miss Kildare ahead of 75th Miss Ireland

Ciara Smith from Clane will represent Kildare this year at the 75th Miss Ireland, the event is being sponsored by TanOrganic. Ciara is 19 years old and lives in Clane County Kildare. Ciara will be going into her second year of her 4 year performance degree in TU Dublin’s Conservatory of music in September where she studies vocal performance. Ciara wishes to complete a masters of the same trade abroad after completing the degree. Ciara would love to pursue a career in performance and eventually teaching.

The 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title were revealed at a sparkling white party last week for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. The finalists arrived to House on an open top bus to celebrate in style and begin their Miss Ireland 2022 journey.

The finalists pictured above. Selections have taken place all over the country to find contestants from each county and the winner from each county will represent their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show with 1500 in attendance on August 20 at the Royal Theatre Castlebar.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. Challenges will also include beach clean ups, ethical upcycling, education pieces and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will be awarded.

Miss Ireland 2022 will follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba who captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible story and featured prominently in the Irish media and internationally on TV Shows in LA, London, Johannesburg and featured in the New York Times.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world. The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.