PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare summer stage school at Naas GAA

Leah Moran Drama School hosted the first of their four summer camps this past week. Week two will commence on July 11 and run to July 15 in Newbridge Town FC. The remaining two weeks will be in CMWS hall in Kildare Town July 18 – 22 and July 25 – 29.
Pictured above Charlotte McCarthy and Eala Causevic.
Photos by Aishling Conway.
