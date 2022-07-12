In t his week's Leinster Leader

Naas take Leinster Leader Cup with victory over Athy in the EMS Copiers SFL Division 1 decider.
Allenwood crowned Division 3 champs.
Naas hurlers win again while Maynooth defeat Coill Dubh in Group 'A'
Celbridge gain the bragging rights over Ardclough.
B Hurling: Paul Dolan main man for Éire Óg Corrachoill; Kilcock impress against Celbridge.
Goals do the trick as Kildare minors take Leinster Ladies crown.
Cúl Camp: picture special from Straffan GAA.
With the football championship getting under way this weekend we preview the senior and intermediate preliminary round games.
Golf: all the results from the Fairways; plus Picture Special from Moorefield GAA Golf Classic.
Racing: Keane and O'Callaghan strike with short priced favourite at Navan.
Dogs: Jerry's Lucky Gift excels at Newbridge Stadium.
KDFL: St Anthony's Youths and Newbridge Hotspurs share the points;
Senior Division Focus, plus all the up-to-date tables, results and this week's fixtures.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.